The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of another event. This week, MSG Entertainment announced that Radio City Music Hall’s iconic “Christmas Spectacular” has been canceled. The show was scheduled to run from November 6 to January 3.

The cancellation marks the first time since 1933 that it has been called off.

“This was a difficult decision for both companies, as we know that our success rests on the strength of our people, who consistently set the industry standard for excellence and professionalism,” a rep for MSG Entertainment and MSG Sports said in a statement, via the New York Post. “While we believe this is a necessary step to protect the long-term future of our businesses, we continue to actively pursue solutions that will allow us to safely reopen our doors, so we’re able to bring as many employees back as quickly as we can, once a return date for live events is established.”

In addition to canceling the show, MSG Entertainment announced it will be laying off 350 workers. MSG Sports, which owns the New York Knicks and New York Rangers, will be laying-off 50 jobs.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 4.4 million confirmed cases and 152,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.