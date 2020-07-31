Antonio Brown Suspended 8 Games to Start NFL Season

Antonio Brown’s ongoing legal issues have landed him a lengthy suspension to start the 2020-21 NFL regular season. According to a report from Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the league has suspended the troubled wide receiver for eight games.

Brown was suspended for multiple violations of the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.

The 8-game suspension will begin immediately in Week 1 with the league adding an option to extend the length of his suspension if new allegations or details arise from civil suits.

Brown, who has faced allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment, has not played in the NFL since Week Two of the 2019 season.

Brown forced his way out of Oakland after a preseason filled with absurd drama stemming from the wide receiver’s frost-bitten feet to threatening to retire over an issue with his league-approved helmet. The Raiders acquired Brown in the offseason via a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers but they ultimately decided the headaches weren’t worth it.

Brown then was a member of the New England Patriots before his second release in weeks after multiple sexual assault allegations and reportedly sending threatening messages to one of his accusers. However, with the sexual assault allegations against him and Brown’s continued antics, the Patriots decided to move on.

Throughout his career in the NFL, Brown has hauled in 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns. Last season, Brown recorded 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. In each of the last 6 seasons, Brown has recorded at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.