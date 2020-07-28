‘Last Chance U’ Season 5 Live Stream & Viewing Info

Last Chance U is finally back on Netflix with season 5 focused on Laney College in Oakland, California. Unlike previous seasons — which focused on higher-profile schools with multiple Division I transfers — this year’s season shows a tougher, grittier side of the junior college grind.

Season 5 premiered on Netflix on Tuesday, July 28.

With Laney College as the featured program, the new head coach that will be the focus of the series is John Beam, who has been head coach at Laney since 2012. Beam is also the school’s athletic director. He has previously served as the program’s running backs coach and offensive coordinator. During his time at Laney, the program has gone to six bowl games, two league titles, and the 2018 state championship.

“We’re thrilled to be able to delve into the world of Laney College for our fifth season and to have had the opportunity to document the incredible grit and drive of these JUCO players in Oakland,” said executive producer and director Greg Whiteley (Cheer). “With this series, we always wanted to give viewers a raw behind-the-scenes look at junior college athletics and we’re excited to expand the LCU legacy onto the court with JUCO basketball.”

What will this year bring?

You can check out the official trailer and viewing information for Last Chance U season 5 below.

‘Last Chance U’ Season 5 Trailer & Viewing Details

Date: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Time: 3:00 AM EST

TV Channel: Netflix

Live Stream: Netflix

Synopsis: “Elite athletes with difficult pasts turn to junior college football for a last shot at turning their lives around and achieving their dreams. Last Chance U follows a group of young men training to become the future stars of the NFL. Based at Laney College, Last Chance U takes us on a journey to understand the real men of the gridiron at the junior college level.”