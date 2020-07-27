Sonic the Hedgehog Sequel Scheduled for 2022

Five months after Sonic the Hedgehog released to mixed reviews but surprising box-office success, the sequel is now set to premiere in 2022. Although the pandemic has roadblocked film and TV productions, Paramount Pictures has still set an exact date for the next film’s release.

Director Jeff Fowler previously announced the sequel with him returning to head the project, alongside writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller. While actors James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, and Jim Carrey haven’t been confirmed reprise their roles in the sequel, they have expressed their interest in returning for the film.

According to Variety, Paramount has scheduled the film to release on April 8, 2022. While it is a long wait, we’re all waiting to watch many blockbuster films that were pushed to next year. If we learned one thing from this pandemic, it’s how to wait for movies.

The sequel will most likely focus on Sonic’s relationship with his long-time friend, Tails, who made his cinematic debut in the post-credits scene of the first film. Pat Casey has also mentioned discussions of adding more elements from the games into the film, which could significantly improve the franchise.