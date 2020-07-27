WATCH: Jorge Masvidal Cuts 20 Pounds in 6 Days For UFC 251

Jorge Masvidal jumped in on short notice to face Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship at UFC 251. Masvidal had to pass a COVID-19 test before hopping on a plane to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Once he landed, Masvidal was faced with the tough task of shedding 20 pounds in just six days for the official weigh-ins.

While things didn’t go his way at Flash Forum on fight night, Masvidal was able to continue the streak of never missing weight in his career alive. It may not have been the easiest weight cut, but he still managed to get the job down. And now, thanks to Masvidal’s team, we get to see that part of the journey.

Masvidal dropped a new episode of his docuseries “Fulltime Fighter” on YouTube that shows an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at what he put himself through leading up to the fight.

You can check out Masvidal’s journey below.

Watch The Rest of Episode 8 “Now At: http://www.jorgemasvidal.com “Fulltime Fighter” Is a Documentary series consisting of 8 half hour episodes following UFC B.M.F champion Jorge Masvidal’s life in and outside of the octagon. From Miami, Las Vegas, Australia and Abu Dhabi. Experience the full training camp and go behind the scenes at the first ever UFC on Fight Island in the first season of Fulltime Fighter.