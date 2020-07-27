Lollapalooza Turning To Livestream Event With ‘Lolla2020’

Lollapalooza is going virtual in 2020 for the coronavirus pandemic. After canceling the festival this year, event organizers announced “Lolla2020” which will be a livestream event. Lolla2020 will be “a free four-night broadcast event.”

The festival announced part of its virtual lineup on social media this week.

Among the acts will be Arcade Fire, ASAP Rocky, Brockhampton, Chance The Rapper, The Cure, Ellie Goulding, Fontaines DC, Future, Gunna, HER, Hinds, Imagine Dragons, Jamila Woods, Jane’s Addiction, Josh Homme, Kali Uchis, Kehlani, Khalid, LCD Soundsystem, Lorde, Idles’ Mark Bowen, Metallica, Mxmtoon, Outkast, Paul McCartney, Pink Sweats, Polo G, Run The Jewels, Tenacious D, Tove Lo, Tyler The Creator, Vic Mensa, White Reaper, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

According to the Chicago Tribune, some of the acts will be live performances while others could be classic sets from the archives. Chance the Rapper, Metallica, and Outkast will be among the archived performances, while HER and Vic Mensa will be among the live sets.

