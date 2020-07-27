On July 23 San Diego’s at-home Comic-Con panel released a sneak peek at the long-awaited X-Men spinoff film “The New Mutants”. The movie has gained an infamous reputation due to its constant rescheduling and cancellations. It’s also known for featuring a star-studded cast including Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams and Charlie Heaton. Most Marvel fans had given up hope of this film ever being released.

However, fans were surprised to hear that a special “New Mutants” panel would be a part of this year’s Comic Con. The cast reunited over Zoom and talked about the (hopefully) upcoming film. Along with new images and clips they previewed the entire opening scene of the movie.

“The New Mutants” is based on an X-Men spinoff comic that was created in the ’80s. At the time, the X-Men franchise was reaching new heights of popularity. Marvel decided to write a spinoff series where a young new team of mutants would have their own adventures. The original team line-up consisted of Cannonball, Wolfsbane, Sunspot, Dani Moonstar and Karma. For the movie adaptation, Marvel decided to replace Karma with a later member named Magik. The comic series had a light and fun tone perfect for kids and young teens to read. Director Josh Boone has stated that the adaptation will be the exact opposite. “The New Mutants” is an R-rated psychological action-horror about the super teens coming to grips with their new abilities.

A release date has yet to be confirmed and it’s unknown whether the film will be in physical theaters or not. Hopefully the new footage released means that Disney is planning on releasing “The New Mutants” very soon.