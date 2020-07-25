Regis Philbin Cause of Death: How Did Legendary TV Host Die?

Legendary television host Regis Philbin has passed away at age 88, according to a report from People. Philbin died on Friday, July 24, according to a statement from his family.

Philbin passed away due to natural causes.

“We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday,” the family told People.

“His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.” Philbin is most well-known for his time as host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee which began in 1988. After Kathie Lee Gifford left ABC after 15 years together, the show became Live! with Regis and Kelly with Kelly Ripa as the co-star. Philbin also starred as host of the wildly popular game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Our deepest condolences go out to the Philbin family and all of those impacted by his passing.

