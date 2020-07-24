Medical Experts Advise USA to Shut Down Again Over COVID Case Spike

Could the United States be heading for another coronavirus shutdown? With the country surpassing 4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, medical experts are pushing for the country to shut down again as the coronavirus pandemic pushes forward.

A letter from over 150 medical experts, scientists, teachers, nurses, and other professionals has been sent to political leaders to urge them to avoid re-opening too soon, according to CNN.com.

Right now we are on a path to lose more than 200,000 American lives by November 1st. Yet, in many states people can drink in bars, get a haircut, eat inside a restaurant, get a tattoo, get a massage, and do myriad other normal, pleasant, but non-essential activities,” the letter said.

A recent spike in cases came from states like Florida and Texas that lifted restrictions and stopped following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 4 million confirmed cases and 147,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.