UFC on ESPN 14 Weigh-in Results: Robert Whittaker vs Darren Till

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns with its fourth event on Fight Island, UFC on ESPN 14, on Saturday, July 25. The event will wrap up the promotion’s monthlong stay at YAS Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

In the main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker returns to action against Darren Till.

The co-main event, meanwhile, features a trilogy bout between Brazilian mixed martial arts legends Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

The main card also features ann exciting heavyweight clash between former light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson and former heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum, along with Carla Esparza vs. Marina Rodriguez, Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Paul Craig, Alex Oliveira vs. Peter Sobotta, and Khamzat Chimaev vs. Rhys McKee.

Before the bouts can become official, all fighters had to step onto the scale for the official fighter weigh-ins. Luckily for the fans who will be watching from home, there were no major hiccups in the main or co-main event.

The official weigh-in results for UFC on ESPN 14 can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN 14 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Robert Whittaker (186) vs. Darren Till (186)

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (206) vs. Mauricio Rua (206)

Alexander Gustafsson (240) vs. Fabricio Werdum (242)

Carla Esparza (116) vs. Marina Rodriguez (115.5)

Gadzhimurad Antigulov (206) vs. Paul Craig (206)

Alex Oliveira (171) vs. Peter Sobotta (171)

Khamzat Chimaev (171) vs. Rhys McKee (170.5)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

Jai Herbert (156) vs. Francisco Trinaldo (160)*

Nicolas Dalby (171) vs. Jesse Ronson (171)

Tom Aspinall (248) vs. Jake Collier (264)

Movsar Evloev (146) vs. Mike Grundy (146)

Tanner Boser (235) vs. Raphael Pessoa (264)

Bethe Correia (136) vs. Pannie Kianzad (136)

Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. Niklas Stolze (170.5)

John Castaneda (136) vs. Nathaniel Wood (136)

*Trinaldo misses lightweight limit

UFC on ESPN 14 Viewing Information

Event: UFC on ESPN 14

Date: Saturday, July 25

Location: YAS Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Venue: Flash Forum

Main Card Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+