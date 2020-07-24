LISTEN: Gunna & Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Relentless’ – New Song

At the beginning of 2020, Georgia-born rapper Gunna teased the release of his new album WUNNA for February. COVID-19 promptly cancelled those plans and the release date was moved to May 22.

The album hosted a wide variety of guest rappers including Young Thug, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Roddy Rich and more.

A documentary also titled “WUNNA” was released alongside the album. The 25-minute film goes through Gunna’s career as a rapper and shows behind-the-scenes footage of the new album’s production. WUNNA was a major success debuting at #1 on the Billboard charts and accumulating 143.6 million streams in its first week. This success led Gunna to release a deluxe version of the album with eight new songs added.

“Relentless” is one of the eight new tracks featured on the deluxe version of WUNNA. Gunna shares the track with fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert for another star-studded collaboration.

The song has Gunna and Uzi trading verses over a bass-heavy beat produced by acclaimed hip-hop producer Wheezy. Earlier this year Uzi had a similar album rollout to Gunna. He released Eternal Atake to huge success and put out a deluxe version soon after. The other new tracks on the deluxe WUNNA feature popular artists such as Future and Nav. Gunna and Uzi’s success continues to grow with this new hit track.