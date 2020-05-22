KSI and Gunna spit bars while The 1975 come back in top form; these are the hottest album releases for May 22, 2020.

KSI – Dissimulation

Dissimulation is the debut solo album from internet celebrity KSI. He first became famous through his YouTube skits and reaction videos, but his popularity skyrocketed after his title boxing match against fellow YouTuber Logan Paul in 2019. KSI’s been releasing music since 2015, and in 2019 he released a collaborative album with fellow rapper Randolph titled New Age. KSI’s music draws heavy influences from trap, modern hip-hop and UK grime. Dissimulation features a star-studded cast of guest rappers, including Rick Ross, Lil Pump, Trippie Redd, Offset, Lil Baby and Smokepurrp. It’s difficult for a YouTuber to be taken seriously in the music world, but despite this, KSI has proven to be an artist worthy of respect.

The 1975 – Notes on a Conditional Form

Notes on a Conditional From is The 1975’s fourth studio album. The 1975 is a British indie pop band that formed in 2002. They became a household name after releasing their second studio album I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware of It in 2015. Their last album A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships received more critical acclaim than the band had ever seen before. The new album is a 22-track indie rock record with themes of nostalgia and UK life, and it’s an album you don’t want to miss.

Carly Rae Jepsen – Dedicated Side B

Dedicated Side B is a collection of singles cut from Carly Rae Jepsen’s 2019 album Dedicated. If you’ve heard this artist’s name, you most likely know her from the smash hit single she released in 2011, “Call Me Maybe”. You probably remember this song driving you insane after being played way too many times on the radio! However, her recent body of work is proof that Jepsen has matured and evolved as a pop artist. Her 2015 album Emotion was a huge step up for her career through a combination of ’80s throwback vibes and modern songwriting. Jepsen has done plenty to distance herself from the maddening catchiness of “Call Me Maybe”, and Dedicated Side B is proof enough.

Gunna – WUNNA

WUNNA is the sophomore album from Atlanta rapper Gunna. His previous album Drip or Drown 2 was a significant release and featured big players like Young Thug and Playboi Carti. For WUNNA, Gunna’s put together an even more impressive list of guest artists. Young Thug returns and is accompanied by Roddy Rich, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, DaBaby and two posthumous performances from late artists Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke. Gunna also released a documentary along with the album about its creation and production. With his signature Atlanta flow and large list of guest rappers, this is an album that’s worth checking out.

Indigo Girls – Look Long

Look Long is the fifteenth studio album from acclaimed folk-rock duo Indigo Girls. The band formed in 1987 in Atlanta and has been steadily releasing music ever since. However, the two members have also been active outside of their music career. Amy Ray founded a non-profit organization for independent musicians and Emily Saliers is an entrepreneur in the restaurant industry. The two women have come together once again to deliver new music, and Look Long is yet another entry in their impressive catalogue.