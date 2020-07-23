HBO Max New Releases, August 2020: What’s Coming & Going

HBO Max is kicking August 2020 off right the only way they know how for its second full month of service… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the HBO originals, there is great news with a number of new series’ and a new flurry of films coming to the streaming service.

For those who do not have a subscription to HBO, HBO Max saves the day with a loaded library of content.

HBO Max officially launched on May 27.

What new material will be coming your way just in time for the upcoming month?

apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>Check out everything coming and going from HBO Max in August 2020.

Everything Coming To HBO Max In August 2020

Aug. 1

10,000 BC, 2008

All the President’s Men, 1976

Altered States, 1980

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, Season 1

Bad Influence, 1990 (HBO)

Barefoot in the Park, 1967

Barkleys of Broadway, 1949

Batman, 1989

Batman & Robin, 1997

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Forever, 1995

Batman Returns, 1992

The Bear, 1989 (HBO)

Bee Season, 2005 (HBO)

Before Sunrise, 1995 (HBO)

Before Sunset, 2004 (HBO)

Biloxi Blues, 1988 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

The Candidate, 1972

Carefree, 1938

The Change-Up (unrated version), 2011 (HBO)

Chariots of Fire, 1981

Contact, 1997

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Dishwasher, 2020 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

Elf, 2003

The First Grader, 2011 (HBO)

The First Wives Club, 1996

Flipper, 1996 (HBO)

Flying Down to Rio, 1933

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Fool’s Gold, 2008

Fracture, 2007

The Fugitive, 1993

The Gay Divorcee, 1934

Get on Up, 2014 (HBO)

Go Tell It on the Mountain, 2004 (HBO)

Grace Unplugged, 2013 (HBO)

Hard to Kill, 1990

Harley Quinn, Seasons 1 & 2

Highlander: The Final Dimension, 1995 (HBO)

Highlander IV: Endgame, 2000 (HBO)

The Hindenburg, 1975 (HBO)

Hours, 2013 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House Party, 1990

House Party 2, 1991

House Party: Tonight’s the Night, 2013

How to Be a Player, 1997 (HBO)

Idiocracy (extended version), 2006 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

Jeremiah Johnson, 1972

Jim Thorpe: All-American, 1951

Jojo Rabbit, 2019 (HBO)

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Leprechaun, 1993 (HBO)

Leprechaun 2, 1994 (HBO)

Leprechaun 3, 1995 (HBO)

Leprechaun 4: In Space, 1997 (HBO)

Leprechaun: Origins, 2014 (HBO)

The Long Kiss Goodnight, 1996

The Lost Boys: The Thirst, 2020 (HBO)

The Lost Boys: The Tribe (unrated version), 2020 (HBO)

Love Field, 1992 (HBO)

Lovelace, 2013 (HBO)

Lying And Stealing, 2019 (HBO)

The Marine (unrated version), 2006 (HBO)

Martha Marcy May Marlene, 2011 (HBO)

Marvin’s Room, 1996 (HBO)

Maverick, 1994

Monkeybone, 2001 (HBO)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium, 2007 (HBO)

Murder at 1600, 1997

The Mustang, 2019 (HBO)

My Blue Heaven, 1990

My Sister’s Keeper, 2009

Nell, 1994 (HBO)

New Year’s Eve, 2011 (HBO)

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

On Dangerous Ground, 1952

On Golden Pond, 1981 (HBO)

Phantom, 2013 (HBO)

Pi, 1998 (HBO)

Raise the Titanic, 1980 (HBO)

Roberta, 1935

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Savages (unrated version), 2012 (HBO)

Say It Isn’t So, 2001 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Skyline, 2010 (HBO)

South Central, 1992

Spy Game, 2001 (HBO)

Steven Universe Movie, (2019)

The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, 1939

Striptease, 1996

Swing Time, 1936

They Live by Night, 1949

Things Never Said, 2020 (HBO)

Three Days of the Condor, 1975

Time Bandits, 1981 (HBO)

Top Hat, 1935

Two Minutes of Fame, 2020 (HBO)

Walk the Line (extended version), 2005 (HBO)

Wedding Crashers, 2005

Without Limits, 1998

Yes Man, 2008

Aug. 3

HBO Asia’s Invisible Stories

Aug. 4

Mob Psycho, Season 1

Promised Neverland, Season 1

Puella Magi Madoka Magica

The Swamp, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Aug. 6

An American Pickle, Film Premiere

Esme & Roy, Season 2B

On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries, Documentary Premiere (CNN)

Aug. 7

Habla Now, 2020 (HBO)

Aug. 8

Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)

Aug. 11

Hard Knocks ’20: Los Angeles, Series Premiere (HBO)

Aug. 12

Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn (HBO)

Aug. 13

Infinity Train, Season 3 Premiere

Aug. 14

Carmen Y Lola (aka Carmen And Lola), 2020 (HBO)

Aug. 15

Birds Of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020 (HBO)

Aug. 16

Lovecraft Country, Series Premiere (HBO)

Aug. 18

Looney Tunes, Batch 3

Smurfs, Season 2

Aug. 20

The Fungies, Season 1A

Singletown, Season 1

Aug. 21

No Quiero Ser Tu Hermano (aka I Don’t Want to Be Your Brother), 2020 (HBO)

Aug. 22

Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)

Aug. 23

Mia’s Magic Playground

Aug. 27

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness, Docuseries Premiere

Aug. 28

Seneca, 2019 (HBO)

Steven Universe Future, Season 6

Aug. 29

The Way Back, 2020 (HBO)