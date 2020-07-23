Netflix New Releases, August 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Netflix is kicking the month of August 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Netflix originals, there is great news with a number of new films and Netflix original films coming to the streaming service.

There will also be a number of other new Netflix originals, including stand-up specials and documentaries.

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix in July 2020.

Everything Coming To Netflix In August 2020

Aug. 1

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Super Monsters: The New Class — Netflix Family

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Aug. 2

Almost Love

Connected — Netflix Documentary

Aug. 3

Immigration Nation — Netflix Documentary

Aug. 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — Netflix Family

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave — Netflix Family

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab — Netflix Original

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — Netflix Comedy Special

Aug. 5

Anelka: L’Incompris/Anelka: Misunderstood — Netflix Documentary

World’s Most Wanted — Netflix Documentary

Aug. 6

The Rain: Season 3 — Netflix Original

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — Netflix Anime

Aug. 7

Alta Mar/High Seas: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Berlin, Berlin — Netflix Film

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space — Netflix Family

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 — Netflix Original

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Selling Sunset: Season 3 — Netflix Original

Sing On! Germany — Netflix Original

Tiny Creatures — Netflix Original

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — Netflix Family

Word Party Songs — Netflix Family

Work It — Netflix Film

Aug. 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Aug. 10

Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event — Netflix Original

Nightcrawler

Aug. 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — Netflix Comedy Special

Aug. 12

Scary Movie 5

(Un)Well — Netflix Documentary

Aug. 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Une fille facile/An Easy Girl — Netflix Film

Aug. 14

3%: Season 4 — Netflix Original

El robo del siglo — Netflix Original

Fearless — Netflix Film

Glow Up: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Project Power — Netflix Film

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun — Netflix Family

Teenage Bounty Hunters — Netflix Original

Aug. 15

Rita: Season 5 — Netflix Original

Stranger: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Aug. 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

Aug. 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers — Netflix Film

Drunk Parents

Glitch Techs: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Aug. 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind — Netflix Film

DeMarcus Family Rules — Netflix Original

High Score — Netflix Documentary

Aug. 20

Biohackers — Netflix Original

Good Kisser

Great Pretender — Netflix Anime

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — Netflix Film

Aug. 21

Alien TV — Netflix Family

Fuego negro — Netflix Film

Hoops — Netflix Original

Lucifer: Season 5 — Netflix Original

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 — Netflix Original

The Sleepover — Netflix Film

Aug. 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Aug. 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab — Netflix Family

Trinkets: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Aug. 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — Netflix Original

La venganza de Analía — Netflix Original

Million Dollar Beach House — Netflix Original

Rising Phoenix —Netflix Documentary

Aug. 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3 — Netflix Anime

Retsuko the Red Panda

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Aug. 28

All Together Now — Netflix Film

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 — Netflix Original

I AM A KILLER: Released — Netflix Original

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins — Netflix Film

Aug. 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace