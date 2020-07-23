‘Big Brother 22: All-Stars’ Premiere Date & Info

After months of speculation, Big Brother is officially back with Big Brother 22: All-Stars. CBS announced a premiere date for the upcoming season which was initially delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

To celebrate the new season, Big Brother 22: All-Stars will premiere on Wednesday, August 5 with a two-hour live move-in special.

It strays from the conventional start to the season when housemates move in a week prior to the premiere, but due to the safety measures needed due to the current pandemic the folks at CBS had to switch things up.

The original Big Brother: All-Stars came back in season 10 back in 2006 with Mike “Boogie” Malin taking home the win. It was the first time in U.S. history that former houseguests returned to play the game. But what could we expect in an All-Stars 2 season? A potentially shorter season, with houseguests being forced to quarantine for 14-days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Big Brother: All-Stars 2 follows up CBS’ star-studded all-winners cast for Survivor: Winners at War which wrapped up in May. It was the 40th season of Survivor. The cast featured 20 former contestants and a whopping $2 million prize with Tony Vlachos taking home the win. The cast featured 10 men and 10 women and had a majority of winners from season 22 and on — excluding season 26 winner John Cochran and season 30 winner Mike Holloway. Winners from early seasons who will made their return are season 3’s Ethan Zohn, two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine, season 16’s Parvati Shallow, and married couple Boston Rob and Amber Mariano. The series was filmed between May 22 and June 29, 2019, in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji.