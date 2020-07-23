Hulu New Releases, August 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Hulu is kicking the month of August 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Hulu, there is great news with plenty of new content and Hulu original films coming to the streaming service.

What can you expect to see throughout the month?

apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, ‘Segoe UI’, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, ‘Helvetica Neue’, sans-serif”>Check out everything coming and going from Hulu in August 2020.

Everything Coming To Hulu In August 2020

Aug. 1

Monchhichi: Complete Season 1B (Cartoon Network)

The Pier (El Embarcadero): Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (BetaFilm)

UniKitty: Complete Season 2B (Cartoon Network)

71 (2015)

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Good Woman (2006)

A Perfect Murder (1998)

Australia (2008)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Child’s Play (1988)

City Slickers (1991)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold (1994)

Company Business (1991)

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Elena Undone (2010) 10th Anniversary

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Free Fall (2013)

Gayby (2012)

Hellraiser (1987)

Hurricane Bianca (2016)

Just Charlie (2017)

The Last Stand (2013)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole (2010)

Margin Call (2011)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Pit Stop (2013)

Rain Man (1988)

Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)

Safe (2012)

The Saint (1997)

Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)

Sordid Lives (2000)

Spare Parts (2015)

Stanley & Iris (1990)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Stuck On You (2003)

Top Gun (1986)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Up in the Air (2009)

Were The World Mine (2008)

Aug. 2

Shark vs. Surfer: Special (Nat Geo)

Aug. 3

Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)

Ordinary Love (2019)

Aug. 6

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Complete Season 14 (Bravo)

The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Slay the Dragon (2020)

Aug. 7

The New York Times Presents: This Is Dominic Fike: The Next Big Thing? — FX on Hulu Original

Aug. 10

Hard Night Falling (2019)

Lucky Day (2020)

Aug. 11

Alive And Kicking (2016)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Aug. 12

Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (Funimation)

August 14

Bernie The Dolphin 2 (2019)

Aug. 15

A Crime to Remember: Complete Season 4 (ID)

Bake You Rich: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Season 16 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 40 & 41 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Honeymoon Hunters: Complete Season 1 (Travel Channel)

House Hunters International: Complete Season 129-134 (HGTV)

Island Life: Complete Season 15 (HGTV)

Mediterranean Life: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Murder in Paradise: Complete Season 1 (ID)

Naked and Afraid Complete Seasons 9 & 10 (Discovery)

Property Brothers: Buying & Selling: Complete Season 6 (HGTV)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 17 (TLC)

Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 1 (Aniplex)

Worst Bakers in America: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 16 (Food Network)

Aug. 16

Behind You (2020)

Aug. 18

The Cup (2012)

Aug. 20

Daffodils (2020)

Unacknowledged (2017)

Aug. 21

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 3 — Hulu Original

Aug. 22

Love in the Time of Corona: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Aug. 23

Blindspot: Complete Season 5 (NBC)

Aug. 24

The Roads Not Taken (2020)

Aug. 26

Mom: Complete Season 7 (CBS)

Aug. 28

The Binge (2020) — Hulu Original

Aug. 31

Casino Royale (2006)

Primal (2019)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

The Courier (2019)