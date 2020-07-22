The Twilight Zone is one of the greatest shows of all time, and one of my personal favorites. It’s actually the reason why I’m writing to you all today. Rod Serling’s classic anthology broke new ground sixty years ago with its many thought-provoking stories that explored the human condition and addressed many social issues that are relevant today. For these reasons, here are the Top 10 Best Episodes of The Twilight Zone.

(While there are spoilers ahead, I wouldn’t dare reveal any of the show’s iconic twists!)

10. Living Doll

When Erich Streator begins to hear his stepdaughter’s doll talking back to him, he suspects that someone is playing a trick on him. He eventually concludes that the doll is alive and dangerous, as it soon threatens to kill him. Erich’s fearful anger carves a wedge between himself and his family, only making the doll all the more powerful. Talky Tina is one of The Twilight Zone‘s scariest creations, and her final words are sure to make you afraid of dolls.