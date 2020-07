The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns with its third event at Fight Island with UFC on ESPN+ 30. The main event at YAS Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates will feature a rematch between Deiveson Figueiredo and Joseph Benavidez for the vacant flyweight championship.

In the co-main event, former title challenger Kelvin Gastelum takes on Jack Hermansson.

Other fights on the main card include Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Fiziev, Luana Carolina vs. Ariane Lipski, and the main card opener between Askar Askarov and Alexandre Pantoja in the flyweight division. The featured preliminary bout on ESPN will be Roman Dolidze vs. Khadis Ibragimov.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark?

A full look at the UFC on ESPN+ 30 weigh-in results can be seen below.

UFC on ESPN+ 30 Weigh-in Results: Figueiredo vs Benavidez

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8:00 p.m. ET)

Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Joseph Benavidez (125) – for vacant flyweight title

Kelvin Gastelum (186) vs. Jack Hermansson (186)

Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Rafael Fiziev (156)

Luana Carolina (126) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)

Askar Askarov (126) vs. Alexandre Pantoja (125)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, ESPN+, 5:00 p.m. ET)

Roman Dolidze (206) vs. Khadis Ibragimov (206)

Grant Dawson (150) vs. Nad Narimani (150) – 150-pound catchweight

Joel Alvarez (156) vs. Joe Duffy (155.5)

Montel Jackson (136) vs. Brett Johns (136)

Amir Albazi (136) vs. Malcolm Gordon (135)

Davi Ramos (156) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (156)

Carlos Felipe (261) vs. Serghei Spivac (240)

UFC on ESPN 13 Viewing Information

Event: UFC on ESPN 13

Date: Saturday, July 18

Location: YAS Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Venue: Flash Forum

Main Card Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: ESPN/ESPN+