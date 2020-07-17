Ramsey Bearse, a former teacher and Miss Kentucky, has pleaded guilty to sending topless photos to a 15-year-old when she was a teacher at Andrew Jackson Middle School in Cross Lanes in Cross Lanes, West Virginia. She sent the photos to the teen on Snapchat before being busted in 2018.

As a result of her guilty plea, Bearse will be sentenced to two years in prison, according to WXIX-TV.

Bearse explained why she took the blame for the situation.

“I didn’t keep any of the photos of him or forward them to anyone else,” she said in court. “But I did receive them and I did compliment him in a way which made it look like I did want them because I was afraid to not appease him. Since I am an adult and he is just a teenager, it was definitely my fault and I accept blame for the situation.”

Bearse said that the pictures were initially meant for her husband, who was listed in her phone next to the teen.

Over the course of the past year alone, a handful of teachers have been arrested on similar charges, including 27-year-old teacher Mollie Verkamp in Kentucky, 25-year-old substitute teacher Alexis Mercedes Boberg in Baltimore, Beulah High School teacher Kelsie Schmidt in North Dakota, Rancocas Valley Regional High School teacher Alexandra Reiner in New Jersey, and 50-year-old Florida substitute teacher Angela Jean Stanton in Florida. Additionally, Texas teachers Meredith Null and Edna Longoria were arrested on similar charges.

As for why the number of these incidents has seemingly increased, studies suggest that smartphones are the primary reason for the spike in illicit relationships, as it allows teachers to communicate with the minors without supervision.

According to a report from the Texas Education Association, smartphones make easy for teachers to privately text and talk with students and also make it possible for teachers and students to share explicit images.