NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers Schedule 2020: Full List of Games

The NHL is set to resume the 2020 season after being forced to suspend games due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league will be returning to play with a qualifying round series for the Stanley Cup that will take place in two different cities.

Eastern Conference teams will report to Toronto, Ontario, Canada while the Western Conference teams will set up shop in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The top four teams in each conference will be playing in a round-robin trio of games to determine seedings, while the remaining teams will be playing in a qualifying series to advance to the playoffs.

Games will take place at all hours of the day when the NHL returns on August 1, with games running from 12:00 p.m. ET through 10:45 p.m. ET.

When will your favorite team be taking the ice?

A full look at the schedule for the NHL’s qualifying round series can be seen below (all times are Eastern Standard Time).

NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers Schedule

*if necessary

Eastern Conference

No. 5 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 12 Montreal Canadiens

Game 1 | Aug. 1 | 8:00 PM

Game 2 | Aug. 3 | 8:00 PM

Game 3 | Aug. 5 | 8:00 PM

Game 4* | TBD | TBD

Game 5* | TBD | TBD

No. 6 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 11 New York Rangers

Game 1 | Aug. 1 | 12:00 PM

Game 2 | Aug. 3 | 12:00 PM

Game 3 | Aug. 4 | 8:00 PM

Game 4* | TBD | TBD

Game 5* | TBD | TBD

No. 7 New York Islanders vs. No. 10 Florida Panthers

Game 1 | Aug. 1 | 4:00 PM

Game 2 | Aug. 4 | 12:00 PM

Game 3 | Aug. 5 | 12:00 PM

Game 4* | TBD | TBD

Game 5* | TBD | TBD

No. 8 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 9 Columbus Blue Jackets

Game 1 | Aug. 2 | 8:00 PM

Game 2 | Aug. 4 | 4:00 PM

Game 3 | TBD | TBD

Game 4* | TBD | TBD

Game 5* | TBD | TBD

Western Conference

No. 5 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 12 Chicago Blackhawks

Game 1 | Aug. 1 | 3:00 PM

Game 2 | Aug. 3 | 10:30 PM

Game 3 | Aug. 5 | 10:30 PM

Game 4* | TBD | TBD

Game 5* | TBD | TBD

No. 6 Nashville Predators vs. No. 11 Arizona Coyotes

Game 1 | Aug. 2 | 2:00 PM

Game 2 | Aug. 4 | 2:30 PM

Game 3 | Aug. 5 | 2:30 PM

Game 4* | TBD | TBD

Game 5* | TBD | TBD

No. 7 Vancouver Canucks vs. No. 10 Minnesota Wild

Game 1 | Aug. 2 | 10:30 PM

Game 2 | Aug. 4 | 10:45 PM

Game 3 | TBD | TBD

Game 4* | TBD | TBD

Game 5* | TBD | TBD

No. 8 Calgary Flames vs. No. 9 Winnipeg Jets

Game 1 | Aug. 1 | 10:30 PM

Game 2 | Aug. 3 | 2:30 PM

Game 3 | Aug. 4 | 6:45 PM

Game 4* | TBD | TBD

Game 5* | TBD | TBD