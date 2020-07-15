Check Out These New Uniform & Logo Concepts For the Washington NFL Team

The Washington NFL team is in search of a new name and logo after retiring the previous controversial name and logo following a review from the organization. This week, it was announced that the Redskins name was officially dropped

“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review. Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans, and community for the next 100 years,” the team announced in a statement.

Now that Washington is officially moving on from the controversial names, fans have started sharing their thoughts on the new team name and logo.

Early favorites to replace the Redskins name is Redtails and Red Wolves, with the team hoping to keep the same color scheme for their uniforms while also keeping “red” in the nickname. The Redtails would allow the team to keep the “HTTR” rallying cry while also paying tribute to the Tuskeegee Airmen, who were the first African-American flying squadron in the United States military who fought in World War II.

Because the Redtails and Red Wolves have emerged as favorites, fans have shared uniform and logo concepts that would be part of the rebranding. And if the team were to take any of the fan suggestions, we could quickly see Washington with the best logo and uniforms in the league.

Check them out:

Washington Redtails

Washington Red Wolves

What do you think the new Washington NFL team name will be? A look at the latest betting odds can be seen below.

Washington NFL Team Name Betting Odds

redskins | View On Instagram

  • Redtails                        3/1
  • Generals                       4/1
  • Warriors                        4/1
  • Presidents                    5/1
  • Redwolves                    6/1
  • Lincolns                        7/1
  • Monuments                   8/1
  • Veterans                       9/1
  • Americans                     10/1
  • Kings                            10/1
  • Memorials                     10/1
  • Redhawks                     10/1
  • Roosevelts                   14/1
  • Skins                            16/1
  • Jeffersons                    18/1

Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts and predictions.

