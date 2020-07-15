The Washington NFL team is in search of a new name and logo after retiring the previous controversial name and logo following a review from the organization. This week, it was announced that the Redskins name was officially dropped

“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review. Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans, and community for the next 100 years,” the team announced in a statement.

Now that Washington is officially moving on from the controversial names, fans have started sharing their thoughts on the new team name and logo.

Early favorites to replace the Redskins name is Redtails and Red Wolves, with the team hoping to keep the same color scheme for their uniforms while also keeping “red” in the nickname. The Redtails would allow the team to keep the “HTTR” rallying cry while also paying tribute to the Tuskeegee Airmen, who were the first African-American flying squadron in the United States military who fought in World War II.

Because the Redtails and Red Wolves have emerged as favorites, fans have shared uniform and logo concepts that would be part of the rebranding. And if the team were to take any of the fan suggestions, we could quickly see Washington with the best logo and uniforms in the league.

Check them out:

Washington Redtails

It is time for Washington DC's football team to be renamed to "The Washington #Redtails"! The cultural significance would be a dramatic shift from promoting the systematic genocide of Native Americans to honoring the resilience of people of color in the military throughout WWII. pic.twitter.com/CJjKruDSxq — Jerome Foster II (@JeromeFosterII) July 9, 2020

I know many have already done it, but I’m a big fan of the Redtails nickname to replace the Redskins. I love the History of the Tuskegee Airmen and honoring their legacy. The Primary logo uses the Skins Script R, and the stripe pattern is based on the nose of the planes they flew pic.twitter.com/43C2shcxQA — Chad Fields (Vols Uniform Boy) (@CfieldsVFL) July 13, 2020

For the #Redskins name change, I am all for the Washington Redtails. Redtails was the nickname given to the Tuskegee Airmen – the first black military aviators. This name would honor black American history & heroism instead of degrading Native Americans. pic.twitter.com/cAiF1XbfZ1 — Scott Challeen (@ScottChalleen) July 13, 2020

Rumor has it that one of the new names being considered for the #Redskins is the “Washington Redtails” in honor of the historic Tuskegee Airmen fighter pilots who broke racial barriers during WWII. Let’s have fun! What are names that you’d choose for the DC Football team name? pic.twitter.com/JZHIubbWAn — Simply Ebony (@ebonyajohnson) July 13, 2020

This is my concept for the new team in Washington. If we are going to use Redtails, let's break away from the old Redskin narrative completely and bring in a more authentic and accurate representation of the Tuskegee Airmen. #j12designs #WashingtonRedtails @NFL @Redskins pic.twitter.com/Rh4kAQ4SSa — James Lewis (@j12designs) July 6, 2020

Washington Red Wolves

This is easily the coolest thing I’ve ever seen. Need this logo, the #Redwolves movement is real. pic.twitter.com/S2fhC8l89K — Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) July 12, 2020

I’d want to come back to Washington for one day and retire a Red Wolf GOD what a name! S/o the Washington fans pushing for this to happen 🐺 pic.twitter.com/7Cc2GhRg0z — Will Compton (@_willcompton) July 10, 2020

A cool suggestion for a new team name for Washington, which would bring attention to the U.S.' critically endangered, endemic wolf species–the red wolf! #httredwolveshttps://t.co/6zKr6rfsKF pic.twitter.com/Ec0zMTXdXo — Chris Manatee (@Sea__Cow) July 9, 2020

What do you think the new Washington NFL team name will be? A look at the latest betting odds can be seen below.

Washington NFL Team Name Betting Odds

Redtails 3/1

Generals 4/1

Warriors 4/1

Presidents 5/1

Redwolves 6/1

Lincolns 7/1

Monuments 8/1

Veterans 9/1

Americans 10/1

Kings 10/1

Memorials 10/1

Redhawks 10/1

Roosevelts 14/1

Skins 16/1

Jeffersons 18/1

