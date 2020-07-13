Washington NFL Team to Officially Change Redskins Name

The Washington Redskins will be no more. According to reports, the NFL franchise will officially announce on Monday, July 13 that it will be retiring the controversial team name amid financial pressure from sponsors like FedEx and Nike.

The added pressure came at a time where there is more focus on systemic racism and social justice following the death of George Floyd which sparked nationwide protests.

Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal was first to report the news.

“The Redskins intend to announce on Monday that the team will retire its nickname, two sources said, 11 days after naming-rights sponsor FedEx’s public statement asking for a change to the controversial moniker,” Fischer wrote.

“The new nickname will not be announced immediately because trademark issues are pending, the sources said, but insiders were told today that the ‘thorough review’ announced July 3 has concluded. The team felt it was important to remove any doubts as to the future of the name, one source said.”

While the team will announce it is retiring the Redskins name, its new name and logo will not be revealed until a later date.

Washington previously announced that it will be conducting a thorough review of the team name.

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks,” a statement read.

Team owner Dan Snyder added, “This process allows the team to take into account no only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

So what could the Washington football team’s next name be?

Here is a look at the early favorites for a potential rebranding of the franchise.