There appears to be growing momentum for the Washington Redskins to change the controversial team name. Amid growing racial tensions in the country, sponsors like Nike and FedEx has urged the Washington NFL team to consider a rebrand that would remove the Redskins name.

Since then, people have been speculating what the new team name could be and now we have some betting odds.

Among the favorites to replace the team name are the Redtails, Generals, Veterans, and Capitols. The Redtails would allow the team to keep the “HTTR” rallying cry while also paying tribute to the Tuskeegee Airmen, who were the first African-American flying squadron in the United States military who fought in World War II.

Washington previously announced that it will be conducting a thorough review of the team name.

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks,” a statement read.

Team owner Dan Snyder added, “This process allows the team to take into account no only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

So what could the Washington football team’s next name be?

Here is a look at the early favorites for a potential rebranding of the franchise.

Washington Redskins New Name Betting Odds

Redtails 3/1

Generals 4/1

Presidents 5/1

Lincolns 6/1

Veterans 8/1

Capitols 9/1

Americans 10/1

Memorials 10/1

Monuments 10/1

Kings 12/1

Roosevelts 12/1

Redhawks 15/1

Jeffersons 20/1

Renegades 22/1

Arlingtons 25/1

Hogs 50/1

Snowflakes 500/1

Trumps 500/1

What do you think the new name for Washington should be Sound off in the comments section with your thoughts.