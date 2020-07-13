Here Are the Top Choices For the New Washington NFL Team Name

The Washington NFL team is retiring the Redskins name and logo. On Monday, July 13, the franchise made the historic announcement that it has decided to move on from the controversial name.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans, and community apprised of our thinking going forward,” the team announced in a statement.

“Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review. Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition-rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans, and community for the next 100 years.”

A new team name was not immediately announced, but the folks in Las Vegas updated the odds for what the new team name will be. Leading the way is the Redtails, a tribute to the Tuskeegee Airmen, while the Generals, Warriors, Presidents, and Redwolves follow closely behind.

What do you think the new Washington NFL team name will be? A look at the latest betting odds can be seen below.

Washington NFL Team Name Betting Odds

Redtails 3/1

Generals 4/1

Warriors 4/1

Presidents 5/1

Redwolves 6/1

Lincolns 7/1

Monuments 8/1

Veterans 9/1

Americans 10/1

Kings 10/1

Memorials 10/1

Redhawks 10/1

Roosevelts 14/1

Skins 16/1

Jeffersons 18/1

What do you think will be the franchise’s new name? Sound off in the comments section below with your thoughts and predictions.