Stephen A. Smith went on a hilarious rant about the extracurricular activities of NBA players as they prepare to head to Orlando, Florida to set up shop in the “bubble” to restart the season after suspending play in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Players will be forced to quarantine during their stay and cannot have guests until the postseason, which led Stephen A. to believe players will be willing to break quarantine in order to get laid.

That led to a hilarious soliloquy on ESPN First Take where his co-hosts couldn’t help but to shake their heads.

“Do we really think that the “recreational activities” are what these guys are accustomed to are going to be compromised for three months? I mean, somebody’s got to say it,” Stephen A. said.

“You really think people are going to be without their wives or their woman? The issue is you’re in Orlando and for the first month you got to be alone…I’m saying three weeks is a struggle. I’m telling you they’re going to violate the bubble, you can book it.”

Stephen A Smith on NBA players breaking the Disney Bubble because they're going to be sexually frustrated and need to go out for "recreational activities"… pic.twitter.com/trgMrAUeAl — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 30, 2020

He doubled down on his claim on social media.

“Don’t confuse the issue. I said: players w/ their wives; single players with their girlfriends. You can’t tell players they can’t bring ANYONE — essentially go celibate for a month — and think there will be no violators. Ain’t happening. THAT IS WHAT I’M SAYING. Nothing more,” he wrote.

Don’t confuse the issue. I said: players w/ their wives; single players with their girlfriends. You can’t tell players they can’t bring ANYONE — essentially go celibate for a month — and think there will be no violators. Ain’t happening. THAT IS WHAT I’M SAYING. Nothing more. https://t.co/oeyqUPxrjV — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) June 30, 2020

The NBA and its players are heading to Orlando, Florida early in July to set up in their “bubble” that will be used to resume the 2019-20 regular season and ultimately crown a league champion. Games will be played on three different courts at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex.

The league will be playing a 22-team format that will include 8 regular-season games and the postseason. The 8 games would be played in order to determine the playoff seeding. Games are scheduled to take place from July 31 through October 12.