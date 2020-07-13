Kanye West has dropped a new song, “DONDA”, that is deeply personal. Late Sunday night, the rapper took to social media to share the new track which is in honor of his late mother, Donda West, who would have been celebrating her 71st birthday on Sunday, July 12.

The track starts with Donda’s voice reciting KRS-One lyrics from the song “Sound of da Police” before Kanye jumps in after 90 seconds.

“In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday, my mom reciting KRSI lyrics,” Kanye wrote on Twitter in a message accompanied by a video of the song which includes a montage of Kanye and his mother together. “This song is called ‘DONDA.'”

Donda West passed away in 2007 at age 58 due to complications from “coronary artery disease and multiple post-operative factors due to or as a consequence of liposuction and mammoplasty.”

You can check out the latest Kanye track below.

Kanye West – ‘DONDA’ (Audio & Lyrics)

In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday 🕊 My mom reciting KRS1 lyrics This song is called DONDA pic.twitter.com/YWKhqYYu2E — ye (@kanyewest) July 13, 2020

They will overcome

The Devil is using you

Confusing you

Our job is to understand who is who

Righteous indignation

In this nation

We gon start a revolution

In this basement

And at the end of the day it’s truly restless

Y’all had y’all statistics

And all them goofy questions

Y’all had y’all fake leaders

Don’t worry we got it

And Plus it’s only 21 days

To break a habit

Mama I need you to tuck me in

I done made some mistakes and they rubbed it in (Boy!)

I know you and grandma had enough of them (Boy!)

Why I gotta be so stubborn then

I’m doin this one for y’all

So we can end racism once and for all

How many prisons they gon’ make (all)

Watch the safe

One hand wash the other

Both hands wash the face