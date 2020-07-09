Kanye West Having ‘Serious Bipolar Episode’; Family Very Concerned

Kanye West is reportedly having a “serious bipolar episode” that has his family concerned about his well-being, according to TMZ. The report comes at a time where Kanye has been making a series of questionable decisions and statements, including announcing he is running for President of the United States.

This week, Kanye also had an interview with Forbes where he rambled about a number of topics including dropping his support of Donald Trump, his desire to model his White House management strategy after the fictional country of Wakanda, strongly pushing anti-vaccination theories, and running as a member of the “Birthday Party” while rambling about God.

From the report:

Kanye West is in the throes of a serious bipolar episode, our Kanye sources say, and those around him are concerned it has impacted his decision-making and some of the things he’s said in the last week … sources close to Kanye tell TMZ. Our sources say his family and those close to him are worried, but they believe things will stabilize as they have in the past. The problem here, we’re told — Kanye’s proclamations are causing problems.

Whatever is going on with Kanye, we hope that he is able to be healthy and avoid any downward spirals that could be sprung on by mental health issues — which the rapper has been open about in the past.

As for presidency: will Kanye actually run? You never know what someone that eccentric will actually do. But if he does, would he have a chance at winning? The only thing we can guarantee is that this is going to be a wild ride.