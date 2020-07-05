Rapper Kanye West added some extra sparks to the Fourth of July by announcing that he would be “running for President of the United States.” The former proud Donald Trump supporter made his announcement on social media.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION,” West tweeted.

Of course, running independently against Donald Trump or Joe Biden would be a tough uphill battle. Kanye has already missed deadlines to register as a candidate in states like Indiana, New York, and Texas, according to US Weekly.

Shortly after making his announcement, Kanye received support from wife Kim Kardashian-West.

Kardashian-West quoted Kanye’s tweet while adding an American flag. US Weekly also cited a source saying the 43-year-old had Kim’s full support.

“Kanye has been planning this for years and Kim has known about his aspirations and has been supportive,” the source told the publication. “Kanye is passionate about arts and education and wants to support in any way he can.”

The rapper previously said he would be running for president in 2024 during one of his bizarre speeches at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards. He most recently showed interest in getting involved in politics during the Fast Company Innovation Festival in November 2019.

“When I run for President in 2024,” he said as the audience began laughing. “What y’all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk. When you see headlines saying Kanye’s crazy — one in three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing, they got no opinion, they’re so scared!”

Will Kanye actually run? You never know what someone that eccentric will actually do. But if he does, would he have a chance at winning? Dear god, let’s hope not.