Kanye West says that he is running for president — despite missing the deadline to register as an official candidate in states like New York and Texas. But that won’t stop Kanye from putting on a show and pretending he is a legitimate candidate.

In a recent interview with Forbes, the 43-year-old revealed some of his ideas of what a Kanye West White House would look like and, well, it’s as wild as you would imagine.

Kanye wants to draw inspiration from the Marvel film Black Panther and use the Wakanda management model to run the country. Seriously.

“A lot of Africans do not like the movie [Black Panther] and representation of themselves in…Wakanda. But I’m gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House…That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans—I’m not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it’s only collectively that we can set it free,” he said.

“Let’s get back to Wakanda… like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine—like big pharma—we are going to work, innovate, together. This is not going to be some Nipsey Hussle being murdered, they’re doing a documentary, we have so many soldiers that die for our freedom, our freedom of information, that there is a cure for AIDS out there, there is going to be a mix of big pharma and holistic.”

Kanye also said that he no longer supports Trump and he would be willing to run as an independent if Trump is the Republican nominee.

“I am taking the red hat off, with this interview,” he said. “I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special.

“I would run as a Republican if Trump wasn’t there. I will run as an independent if Trump is there.”

Will Kanye actually run? You never know what someone that eccentric will actually do. But if he does, would he have a chance at winning? Dear god, let’s hope not.