Donald Trump‘s niece, Mary Trump, is preparing to release a memoir which includes damning allegations against the President of the United States. The New York Times obtained excerpts from the upcoming book which show why Trump’s team attempted to keep the publishing of the book from happening.

Mary Trump, who holds a doctorate in clinical psychology, said that her uncle is a sociopath who has Narcissistic Personality Disorder and an undiagnosed learning disability.

The memoir is titled, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, and was written because Mary says she does not want her uncle to damage the United States like he damaged her family.

“If he is afforded a second term, it would be the end of American democracy,” Mary Trump wrote.

“Donald, following the lead of my grandfather and with complicity, silence, and inaction from his siblings, destroyed my father. I can’t let him destroy my country.”

Mary Trump says her uncle is a sociopath, suffers from Narcissistic Personality Disorder, as well as a long undiagnosed learning disability. Also: Mary Trump holds a Doctorate in Clinical Psychology. — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) July 7, 2020

Mary Trump goes on to claim Trump cheated on his SATs by having someone take the test for him to ensure he would be accepted into the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton business school.

“To hedge his bets he enlisted Joe Shapiro, a smart kid with a reputation for being a good test taker, to take his SATs for him,” she noted in the book. “That was much easier to pull off in the days before photo IDs and computerized records.”

Mary also claims Trump went to see a movie rather than spend time with his brother Fred Trump on the night that he died, while also noting he is incompetent and that his narcissism makes him an easy target for manipulation. It’s safe to say Donald Trump will not be a fan of the book.

Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man is set to be released on July 14.