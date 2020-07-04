Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Live Stream 2020: How to Watch Online

Fourth of July is here, which means it is time for the 2020 Nathan’s Hot Dog Competition to see who can scarf down the most franks as we celebrate gluttony and freedom in the United States. Joey Chestnut is in search of his 13th mustard belt and his fifth consecutive title. Since 2007, Chestnut has only suffered defeat once on the big stage when Matt Stonie captured the title in 2015.

The record is held by Joey Chestnut, eating a whopping 74 hot dogs during the 2018 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Chestnut has eaten at least 70 hot dogs in the previous three competitions.

This year, it was announced that the Fourth of July tradition will go on as planned but it will take place at a private location. The event generally draws thousands of fans and viewers to Coney Island each year.

In addition to the secret location, the event will be held without fans and there will be 1/3 of the usual amount of competitors in order to ensure social distancing, according to TMZ Sports. However, competitive eating icon Joey Chestnut is still expected to participate as he aims to break his own record of 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

All competitors will be tested for COVID-19 prior to the competition, while all staffers will be required to wear masks and gloves. As an added bonus, Major League Eating and the competitors will be donating to local food banks and will take time to honor essential workers who have been battling the pandemic on the front lines.

Will Chestnut up the ante once again or will an underdog shock the world?

All of the information you need to watch the 2020 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest can be seen below.

