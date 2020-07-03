Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, has passed away at age 57. According to a report from RT.com, Abdulmanap died of complications from the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

His death was confirmed by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov

“Sad news reached me, friends, that Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov had left this world,” Kadyrov wrote, according to the Daily Mail. “From all Chechen people I offer sincere condolences to the family of Abdulmanap! He left us, leaving behind a good name and raising a worthy generation!”

The patriarch of the Nurmagomedov family was known unofficially as the “Father of Dagestan MMA.”

Prior to his death, Abdulmanap was hospitalized in April with pneumonia-like symptoms. He was later transported to a military hospital in Moscow where he tested positive for coronavirus and had a heart attack shortly after. Abdulmanap then underwent surgery and was placed in a medically-induced coma following heart surgery.

Abdulmanap had a very close relationship with Khabib as his father and coach, who was a big part of his success in mixed martial arts.

The Dagestani champion became the first Russian and first Muslim to win a UFC championship thanks in large part to his training by his father. His father was a wrestler and trained in judo and sambo in the military before converting the ground floor of Nurmagomedov’s home into a gym. Khabib developed into two-time Combat Sambo World Champion before joining the UFC.

Our deepest condolences go out to Abdulmanap’s family and all of those who he made a positive impact on during his life.

