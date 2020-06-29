NBA Will Reportedly Paint ‘Black Lives Matter’ on Courts in Orlando

When the NBA resumes its season at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, there will be a special message on the three courts the league will be using.

According to a report from ESPN.com, the league and the NBA Players Union is planning to paint “Black Lives Matter” on the court.

The news comes after the league already planned to allow players to replace the names on the back of their jerseys with a message promoting a social justice cause of their choice.

The WNBA is also discussing painting “Black Lives Matter” on the court when it begins its abbreviated 2020 season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, per the report.

“Black Lives Matter” on the court inside both sidelines in all three arenas.

The league will be playing a 22-team format that will include 8 regular-season games and the postseason. The 8 games would be played in order to determine the playoff seeding. Games are scheduled to take place from July 31 through October 12.

The top eight teams in the Eastern Conference — Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Orlando Magic — would join the Western Conference’s top 8 teams — Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies — would make up 16 of the 22 teams.

Joining the current 16 playoff teams would be the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trailblazers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, and Washington Wizards.

