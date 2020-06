NBA Schedule 2020: Full List of Games For Season Restart

The NBA season is set to return in Orlando, Florida following its temporary hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament is set to begin in July and ahead of its return the Association has released its full schedule.

The league returns with a doubleheader on July 30. In the first game, the Utah Jazz will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans, before the nightcap between the Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers.

The 22 teams participating in the league tournament will be playing games on three different courts at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex.

When will your favorite team be taking the court?

A full look at the schedule of games for the league’s restart can be seen below.

2019-20 NBA Schedule: Full List of Games

July 30

Utah vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

L.A. Clippers vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. (TNT)

July 31

Orlando vs. Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Portland, 4 p.m. (NBATV)

Phoenix vs. Washington, 4 p.m.

Boston vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sacramento vs. San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Houston vs. Dallas, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 1

Miami vs. Denver, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Utah vs. Oklahoma City, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

New Orleans vs. L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Philadelphia vs. Indiana. 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Toronto, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 2

Washington vs. Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Portland vs. Boston, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

San Antonio vs. Memphis, 4 p.m.

Sacramento vs. Orlando, 6 p.m. (NBATV)

Milwaukee vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Dallas vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Aug. 3

Toronto vs. Miami, 1:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Denver vs. Oklahoma City, 4 p.m. (NBATV)

Indiana vs Washington, 4 p.m.

Memphis vs. New Orleans, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

San Antonio vs. Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Utah, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 4

Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Dallas vs. Sacramento, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix vs. L.A. Clippers, 4 p.m. (NBATV)

Orlando vs. Indiana, 6 p.m.

Boston vs. Miami, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Houston vs. Portland, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 5

Memphis vs. Utah, 2:30 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Washington, 4 p.m. (NBATV)

Denver vs. San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Lakers, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Toronto vs. Orlando, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. Boston, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 6

New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 1:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Miami vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m. (TNT)

Indiana vs. Phoenix, 4 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Portland vs. Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 7

Utah vs. San Antonio, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City vs. Memphis, 4 p.m. (NBATV)

Sacramento vs. Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Orlando vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Washington vs. New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston vs. Toronto, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 8

L.A. Clippers vs. Portland, 1 p.m. (TNT)

Utah vs. Denver, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)

L.A. Lakers vs. Indiana, 6 p.m. (TNT)

Phoenix vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Dallas, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 9

Washington vs. Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis vs. Toronto, 2 p.m.

San Antonio vs. New Orleans, 3 p.m. (ABC)

Orlando vs. Boston, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Portland, 6:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Houston vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn vs. L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. (NBATV)

Aug. 10

Oklahoma vs. Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

Dallas vs. Utah, 3 p.m. (NBATV)

Toronto vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Indiana vs. Miami, 8 p.m.

Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Aug. 11

Brooklyn vs. Orlando, 1 p.m.

Houston vs. San Antonio, 2 p.m. (NBATV)

Phoenix vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m.

Portland vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.

Boston vs. Memphis, 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Milwaukee vs. Washington, 9 p.m.

Aug. 12

Indiana vs. Houston, 4 p.m. (NBATV)

Toronto vs. Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Miami vs. Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 13

Washington vs. Boston

Portland vs. Brooklyn

Sacramento vs. L.A. Lakers

Milwaukee vs. Memphis

New Orleans vs. Orlando

Dallas vs. Phoenix

San Antonio vs. Utah

Aug. 14

Philadelphia vs. Houston

Miami vs. Indiana

Oklahoma City vs. L.A. Clippers

Denver vs. Toronto