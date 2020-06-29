MTV VMAs 2020: Date & Location Officially Set For August

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards are a go. While the coronavirus pandemic has forced multiple events to cancel or be held virtually, the VMAs will have a home in Brooklyn, New York this summer.

During his daily press briefing on Monday, June 29, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the Video Music Awards will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to a report from Billboard.com.

The annual awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, August 30, and “the event will follow all safety guidelines, including limited or no audience.”

New York was previously the epicenter of the coronavirus in the United States, but the state has since seen new cases of COVID-19 drastically decrease due to the early preventive measures put into place like requiring facemasks, enforcing social distancing, and placing residents in lockdown.

