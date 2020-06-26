Rapper Huey was shot and killed in a double shooting in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, according to multiple reports. The rapper of “Pop, Lock & Drop It” fame, whose real name is Lawrence Franks Kr., was shot at least once late Thursday night in a double-shooting.

Huey was pronounced dead at the local hospital, while a second victim was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

“They killed my lil cousin. Y’all knew him as Huey, to his loved ones he was LJ,” former state representative Bruce Franks Jr. wrote on social media. “My lil cousin! Rest Easy! This sh*t is hard man.”

Others in the local hip hop scene also commented on Huey’s death, while law enforcement has yet to confirm his identity.

“shed a few , my dawg Huey is gone forever. thank you for the talk, thank you for your energy, thank you for believing in me. Ima help keep your spirit alive down here,” St. Louis-based producer and songwriter Jaylien Wesley wrote on Twitter. “much much love forever.”

