LISTEN: G-Eazy ‘Everything’s Strange Here’ Stream & Download

G-Eazy is back with a new project, Everything’s Strange Here, which dropped on Friday, June 26. The Bay Area rapper has been teasing the project since the end of May.

The project includes features from Kossisko and G-Eazy’s girlfriend Ashley Benson.

“Everything’s Strange Here – a ten-song project that encapsulates my mindset and creative inspiration over the last few months,” G-Eazy wrote on Instagram.

While it doesn’t seem to have initially been his intention, the project is a reflection of what has been going on in his mind throughout the creative process and it fits the theme of self-growth and reflection that we have all been forced to do during the coronavirus pandemic in quarantine.

“8 weeks ago I didn’t know I needed to make this,” he wrote on social media when announcing the project. “The world has been turned upside down and inside out – but a lot of us have had the fortunate opportunity to self reflect, grow and evolve. This project is a representation of where my heart and head have been at. It’s honest and pure – it’s me. Take it or leave it – this is how I feel.”

Everything’s Strange Here should hold fans over until G-Eazy drops his next studio album These Things Happen Too.

All of the information you need to listen to the project can be seen below.

G-Eazy ‘Everything’s Strange Here’ Tracklist

Everbody’s Gotta Learn Sometime Free Porn Cheap Drugs Back To What You Knew All The Things You’re Searching For feat. Ashley Benson & Kossisko Stan By Me In The Middle Nostalgia Cycle Every Night Of The Year Lazarus Had Enough