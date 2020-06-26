LISTEN: 6LACK ‘6pc Hot’ Stream & Download: New EP

6lack is back with his newest project, 6pc Hot. After some build-up to his EP, the Atlanta-based singer dropped the project on Friday, June 26.

The six-track EP includes the previously released singles “ATL Freestyle” and “Float”, along with a new track titled “Know My Rights” which is the standout track on the project. “Know My Rights” includes a feature by fellow Atlanta native Lil Baby.

“Nothing ever prepares you for how to feel when you’re constantly faced with the last dying breaths of black people, my people, on your television or phone screens every single day,” 6lack said following the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery, via Complex.

“To be black in America is to be aware that I’m valued less by some of the people in this country.”

Along with the EP, 6lack dropped some promotional material with his own hot sauce brand, 600 Degrees.

All of the information you need to listen to the EP can be seen below.

6LACK ‘6pc Hot’ Details

Album: ‘6pc Hot’

Artist: 6LACK

Genre: R&B/Soul

Run Time: 6 songs, 19 minutes

Release Date: Friday, June 26 | 2020 LVRN/Interscope Records

Listen to 6LACK ‘6pc Hot’ on Spotify

To listen to 6LACK ‘6pc Hot” on Spotify Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

Listen to 6LACK ‘6pc Hot’ on Apple Music

To listen to 6LACK ‘6pc Hot’ on Apple Music click here or stream below when it becomes available.

6LACK ‘6pc Hot’ Tracklist

ATL Freestyle Long Nights Float Know My Rights (feat. Lil Baby) Elephant in the Room Outside