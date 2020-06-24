Netflix New Releases, July 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Netflix is kicking the month of July 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Netflix originals, there is great news with a number of new films and Netflix original films coming to the streaming service.

This month, Netflix will be adding season 5 of Last Chance U, season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, the classic series Unsolved Mysteries, and, for those who missed out, the hit ESPN docuseries The Last Dance.

There will also be a number of other new Netflix originals, including stand-up specials and documentaries.

Check out everything coming and going from Netflix in July 2020.

Everything Coming To Netflix In July 2020

July 1, 2020

Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Original Series)

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original Series)

Say I Do (Netflix Original Series)

Abby Hatcher

Anne Frank-Parallel Stories

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2

Cleo & Cuquin

Deadwind

Heist

Killing Hasselhoff

Patriots Day

Red Riding Hood

Resgate

Splice

Sucker Punch

The Governor

The Town

Winchester

July 2, 2020

Warrior Nun (Netflix Original Series)

July 3, 2020

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Original Series)

Cable Girls: Season 5B (Netflix Original Series)

Desperados (Netflix Film)

Ju-On Origins (Netflix Original Series)

July 6, 2020

The Hater (Netflix Film)

July 8, 2020

Stateless (Netflix Original Series)

July 9, 2020

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime)

The Protector (Netflix Original Series)

July 10, 2020

The Old Guard (Netflix Film)

Dating Around: Brazil

July 12, 2020

Harvey Street Kids (Netflix Family)

Treehouse Detectives (Netflix Family)

July 15, 2020

Dark Desire (Netflix Original Series)

July 16, 2020

Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)

July 17, 2020

Cursed (Netflix Original Series)

July 19, 2020

The Last Dance

July 21, 2020

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2

July 24, 2020

The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)

Offering to the Storm (Netflix Film)

July 28, 2020

Last Chance U: Season 5 (Netflix Original Series)

July 31, 2020

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)