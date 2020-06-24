Netflix New Releases, July 2020: What’s Coming & Going

Netflix is kicking the month of July 2020 off right the only way they know how… by giving members a huge list of new titles coming to the platform! For fans of the Netflix originals, there is great news with a number of new films and Netflix original films coming to the streaming service.
This month, Netflix will be adding season 5 of Last Chance U, season 2 of The Umbrella Academy, the classic series Unsolved Mysteries, and, for those who missed out, the hit ESPN docuseries The Last Dance.
There will also be a number of other new Netflix originals, including stand-up specials and documentaries.
Check out everything coming and going from Netflix in July 2020.
Everything Coming To Netflix In July 2020
July 1, 2020
Under the Riccione Sun (Netflix Original Series)
Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix Original Series)
Say I Do (Netflix Original Series)
Abby Hatcher
Anne Frank-Parallel Stories
A Thousand Words
A Touch of Green
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2
Cleo & Cuquin
Deadwind
Heist
Killing Hasselhoff
Patriots Day
Red Riding Hood
Resgate
Splice
Sucker Punch
The Governor
The Town
Winchester
July 2, 2020
Warrior Nun (Netflix Original Series)
July 3, 2020
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix Original Series)
Cable Girls: Season 5B (Netflix Original Series)
Desperados (Netflix Film)
Ju-On Origins (Netflix Original Series)
July 6, 2020
The Hater (Netflix Film)
July 8, 2020
Stateless (Netflix Original Series)
July 9, 2020
Japan Sinks: 2020 (Netflix Anime)
The Protector (Netflix Original Series)
July 10, 2020
The Old Guard (Netflix Film)
Dating Around: Brazil
July 12, 2020
Harvey Street Kids (Netflix Family)
Treehouse Detectives (Netflix Family)
July 15, 2020
Dark Desire (Netflix Original Series)
July 16, 2020
Fatal Affair (Netflix Film)
July 17, 2020
Cursed (Netflix Original Series)
July 19, 2020
The Last Dance
July 21, 2020
How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2
July 24, 2020
The Kissing Booth 2 (Netflix Film)
Offering to the Storm (Netflix Film)
July 28, 2020
Last Chance U: Season 5 (Netflix Original Series)
July 31, 2020
The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 (Netflix Original Series)