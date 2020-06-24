6LACK is celebrating his 28th birthday with some new music. The Atlanta-based singer is preparing for his upcoming EP titled 6pc Hot which will be coming soon and gave fans a taste of what they can expect with the new single “Float.”

In addition to the single and upcoming EP, 6LACK will reportedly be launching his own hot sauce brand 600 Degrees Original.

“Float”, meanwhile, is a slow jam where the singer reflects on staying focused and staying above the out of control aspects of everyday life. “Float” will join his recent release “ATL Freestyle” on the project.

You can check out the new track below.

6LACK – ‘Float’ (Official Audio & Lyrics)

[Pre-Chorus]

Makin’ moves, everything I say go (Go)

Money change but I stayed the same tho (Oh)

Been on a wave, one that didn’t fade no (No)

Different day but I’m in the same boat

[Chorus]

I’m just tryna stay afloat (Ayy… slide, yeah)

Float

I’m just tryna stay afloat

Stay, stay

[Verse]

We’ve been up, we’ve been down

We’ve been bad

Can we turn it around, before we crash?

Need to know, let me know, yeah, yeah (Ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy, ayy)

I gotta put my shit back on track, been down bad, too many times

Know that it’s bad but it’ll be fine, that’s just how it is, shout out to slime

It’s a big war goin’ on outside, grab your lover time to slide

Say your prayers, hold ’em tight

Give your heart with your goodbyes, I

I’ve been in my feelings, need a drink

Singin’ my pains while I’m listenin’ to T-Pain (Pain)

If you took me for granted that’s a shame

Make sure you love me ‘fore the world go out in flames

Hey God, listen it’s been too hard

Jokes on us but boi stop

No more will, I cut up

I’m gon’ dance like Usher

Count up with my brothers

MC Hammer, can’t touch us, I put that on my mother

[Pre-Chorus]

Makin’ moves, everything I say go (Go)

Money change but I stayed the same tho (Oh)

Been on a wave, one that didn’t fade no (No)

Different day but I’m in the same boat

[Chorus]

I’m just tryna stay afloat (Ayy… slide, yeah)

Float

I’m just tryna stay afloat

Stay, stay

[Outro]

We’ve been up, we’ve been down

We’ve been bad

Can we turn it around, before we crash?

Need to know, let me know, yeah, yeah

Go

Go

Go