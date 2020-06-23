Florida Coronavirus Numbers: State Tops 100,000 COVID-19 Cases

The state of Florida was one of the first to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, the state has been trending in the wrong direction since reopening and its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to climb.

According to the state Department of Health’s most recent numbers, more than 100,000 total coronavirus cases have been confirmed. The latest numbers indicate 100,217 positive tests and 3,173 deaths. Local news outlet WKMG-TV also confirms that the state has seen an increase of 82 new hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

The report comes at a time when half of the states across the country are beginning to see a surge in reported cases since reopening or relaxing their social distancing and safety guidelines.

The news of Florida’s numbers could also be a big issue for the National Basketball Association, which hopes to resume its regular season next month before the NBA Playoffs and crowning a new league champion. Those plans could be in jeopardy if the positive number of cases continues to climb, so let’s all just keep our fingers crossed.

