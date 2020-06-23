Rumors began swirling on social media that Mia Khalifa, once the most searched adult film star on PornHub, had taken her own life. However, it didn’t take long to reveal that the rumors were the latest celebrity death hoax with Khalifa addressing her fans.

The rumors claimed that Khalifa had committed suicide, with a message reading: “Very Shocking……. Mia khalifa commits suicide.RIP #miakhalifaِ” After they began to surface, Khalifa became a top 10 trend on Twitter.

Once Khalifa caught wind of the rumors, she had a hilarious response to assure fans she was okay.

“Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet,” she wrote on Twitter. “I see you twats.”

VIEW GALLERY

She also shared a TikTok video showing her recovery from recent nose surgery as she quarantines with her husband Robert Sandberg during the coronavirus pandemic.

Not hiding behind any trees here 🌚 @DeepakDugarMD has changed my life, thank you ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ART5oCf7JS — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) June 23, 2020

We should all be happy to know that Mia Khalifa is alive and well.

And to anyone who may be going through a dark or difficult time, never be afraid to reach out for support because you are not alone.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a suicide prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress and can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.