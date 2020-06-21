It was a tough weekend for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. While trying to enjoy some normalcy by hitting up the bar during the coronavirus pandemic, Goedert found himself waking up in the middle of a floor staring at the ceiling in a South Dakota bar.

According to reports, Goedert was out at Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, South Dakota while eating dinner with his family when he was sucker-punched by another patron and knocked out cold.

Goedert was brutally knocked out after the sucker punch and ended up being transported to the hospital as a safety precaution.

Very few details are available regarding the altercation leading up to the sucker punch, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter was able to obtain a surveillance video that shows Goedert being dropped to the floor. A suspect was arrested for alleged involvement in the incident. Police were initially called to the scene for reports “of people busting glasses and have busted heads.”

While Goedert was viciously dropped and unconscious, ESPN is reporting that the 6-foot-5 tight end was released from the hospital uninjured and is “fine.”

You can check out the video below.

Here is video of Eagles’ TE Dallas Goedert being sucker-punched at the Zoo Bar in Aberdeen, S.D., via ⁦@SamStompy⁩. pic.twitter.com/2DeuvDy67s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2020

Goedert attended high school in South Dakota and later played college football at South Dakota State before making his way to the NFL. Last season, Goedert finished the year with 58 catches for 607 yards, and 5 receiving touchdowns behind starter Zach Ertz.