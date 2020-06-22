NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway on Monday, June 22 for the Geico 500. The race was initially set to take place on Sunday afternoon, but inclement weather forced NASCAR to postpone the event to Monday.

It will mark the first NASCAR event since the Confederate flag ban was put into place and will also be the first race with live fans since the coronavirus pandemic.

Entering the race, Brad Keselowski, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano are among the favorites to bring home the checkered flag with +1000 odds.

How can you tune in to the Geico 500?

All of the information you need to catch the action can be seen below.

Geico 500 Viewing Information & Details

Event: NASCAR at Talladega: Geico 500

Date: Monday, June 22, 2020

Location: Lincoln, Alabama

Venue: Talladega Superspeedway

Start Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Broadcast: FOX

How To Live Stream NASCAR Online

You can live stream the race on the FOX Sports Go website. You will be required to log in with your cable provider information.

If you do not have a cable subscription, you can also live stream the game through Sling TV free trial. Just click on the Sling website and click “Watch Now 7 Days Free” for the free trial. Choose the Sling Orange package, which costs $20 per month and comes with Fox Sports 1, along with many other sports channels.

How to Watch NASCAR Races On Your Tablet Or Mobile Device

You can live stream NASCAR on the FOX Sports Go app.

You can download the Fox Sports Go app on Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, and the Windows Store. The Fox Sports Go app is also available on the following devices: Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Android TV, Fire TV, and Xbox One.

How To Live Stream NASCAR Races Online Without Cable Subscription

