The Aunt Jemima brand will be no more. Quaker Oats announced on Wednesday that the company will be rebranding Aunt Jemima with a new name and logo after acknowledging that the 130-year-old brand was built on a racial stereotype, according to NBC News.

The logo was originally dressed as a minstrel character and most recently had a “mammy” kerchief removed as criticism of the racial stereotypes continued to be raised. One who was referred to as a “mammy” was known as “a devoted and submissive servant who eagerly nurtured the children of her white master and mistress while neglecting her own.”

Now, the brand has decided to drop the name and logo altogether in an effort “to make progress toward racial equality.”

The renewed criticism comes as protests across the country continue following the death of George Floyd to call out racial injustice, systemic racism, and police brutality.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”

A new logo or brand name has not yet been announced, but it is expected to debut in the fall.

Along with the complete rebranding, Aunt Jemima will be donating $5 million over the next five years to “create meaningful, ongoing support and engagement in the Black community.”