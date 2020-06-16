Akon City is finally going to become a reality. The R&B singer took to social media to announce he has earned a whopping $6 billion construction contract from the engineering and consulting firm KE International. The city will be built in Senegal.

The money will be going towards Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the construction for Akon to build his cryptocurrency-themed city which will run exclusively on his AKOIN cryptocurrency. The city will also feature “a new supermarket, new and upgraded residences, Mall, Golf, thousands of solar streetlights, and is powered by 100% renewable off-grid energy.”

There will also be parks, a stadium, universities, and a plethora of other operational businesses for the residents in Akon City.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2029.

“Akon City’s Phase 1 is expected to complete by end of 2023, and will see the construction of roads, a Hamptons Hospital campus, a Hamptons Mall, residences, hotels, a police station, a school, a waste facility and a solar power plant,” the press release read. “Akon City Phase 2 will run from 2024 to 2029 and will end with a complete cryptocurrency City running exclusively on AKOIN cryptocurrency.”

Akon City is located on 2000 acres on the ocean, less than an hour drive South of the new International airport in Dakar.