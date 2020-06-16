Tekashi 6ix9ine is staying busy. After Nicki Minaj shared a different verse for the track “Trollz” which was released on Friday, June 12, 6ix9ine released the alternate edition of the track as he continues to push for a top spot on the Billboard charts.

The new verse shared by Minaj is the only change to the song, but it offers something fresh for those who have been playing the track on repeat.

6ix9ine and Minaj previously worked together on the track “FEFE” which rose to No. 3 on the Hot 100 chart. Just last month, Minaj recorded her first Hot 100 No. 1 after teaming up with Doja Cat for the “Say So (Remix).” In April, 6ix9ine’s first track since being released from prison, “GOOBA,” hit No. 3 on the chart.

You can check out the alternate edition of “Trollz” below.

6ix9ine – ‘Trollz’ (Alternate Edition) feat. Nicki Minaj

6ix9ine & Nicki Minaj – ‘Trollz’ Details

Single: ‘Trollz’ (Alternate Edition)

Artist: Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Run Time: 3 minutes, 05 seconds

Release Date: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 | 6ix9ine, Distributed by Create Music Group

The controversial rapper had been placed on supervised release in early April and will serve four months of home confinement enforced by GPS monitoring. Tekashi will be unable to leave his home unless he gets permission to seek medical treatment or speak with his attorney. The rapper, whose name is Daniel Hernandez, suffers from asthma and was recently having difficulty breathing, according to his attorney. Prior to the release of the single, he was also given permission to record music videos in his backyard.