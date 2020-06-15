Malcolm Jenkins Hired By CNN as Race & Social Justice Commentator

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins has picked up another gig. This week, it was announced that the NFL defensive back has been hired by CNN to serve as a special commentator on race and social justice.

Jenkins has been one of the outspoken leaders on race and inequality in the National Football League and now he will have the opportunity to continue sharing his voice on various shows.

“Having spent years running non-profits and supporting grassroots organizations to address the inequalities of our criminal justice system, educational system and disparate wealth in our marginalized communities, I believe I can be a voice for other athlete activists and those who have dedicated their lives to changing legislation, policies and reforms for human equality,” Jenkins said in a statement, via Variety.com.

“Now more than ever, the public needs to be educated on the roles of elected positions of power, such as the District Attorney, Police Chief or City Council and how to hold those individuals accountable, especially through their voice and their vote. In an important election year, I’m eager to join the CNN family and share my perspective as a regular contributor.”

Jenkins, who is a two-time Super Bowl champion, is the co-founder of the production company Listen Up Media. Through the company, Jenkins served as the executive producer of “Black Boys”, a documentary “examining Black humanity in America” which is set to release this year.