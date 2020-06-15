Howard Stern Responds to Criticism of N-Word, Blackface Skit

Howard Stern is firing back at his critics. After an old clip was shared on social media by Donald Trump Jr. that showed the radio host in a comedy sketch from 1993 that included blackface and the use of the n-word.

Trump Jr. called out Stern for being a hypocrite while also mocking cancel culture, but Stern came back at him in a way only Stern can.

On Monday, Stern addressed the controversy on his SiriusXM show.

“Am I a bad guy? I don’t think so,” Stern said, as transcribed by the New York Post. “Donald Trump didn’t think so, he was on my show 27 times. Donnie Junior did the show. On TV he said, ‘I’m really disappointed in Howard, he’s changed,’ that I’ve gone Hollywood. Which is it? Do you want me to get in blackface and make fun of Ted Danson? I have changed . . . I remember how badly Donald Jr. wanted to take a picture with me. Dude, if you’re the president of the United States and you want to worry about me, go ahead. I don’t think I have much influence, honestly. And breaking news: Howard Stern was absolutely insane and out of his mind. I would take on anything and say anything and do anything.

“The s - - t I did was f - - king crazy. I’ll be the first to admit. I won’t go back and watch those old shows; it’s like, who is that guy? But that was my shtick, that’s what I did and I own it . . . I evolved and changed . . . If I had to do it all over again, would I lampoon Ted Danson, a white guy in blackface? Yeah, I was lampooning him and saying, ‘I’m going to shine a light on this.’ But would I go about it the same way now? Probably not. Not probably, I wouldn’t.”

Yikes! NSFW: Howard Stern says N-word too many times during awful blackface impression that should have Libs yelling “CANCEL!” https://t.co/b9XJg2krnS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 12, 2020

Stern went on to say the skit was a byproduct of his shtick which was to be a shock jockey and generate controversy.

“The s - - t I did was f - - king crazy. I’ll be the first to admit. I won’t go back and watch those old shows; it’s like, who is that guy? But that was my shtick, that’s what I did and I own it . . . I evolved and changed,” Stern added. “If I had to do it all over again, would I lampoon Ted Danson, a white guy in blackface? Yeah, I was lampooning him and saying, ‘I’m going to shine a light on this.’ But would I go about it the same way now? Probably not. Not probably, I wouldn’t.”

But while Stern understands his skit hasn’t aged well, he does think the Trumps should be focusing on more important matters at hand.

“At the same point, I will say, it f - - king distresses me that Donald Trump Jr. and Donald themselves won’t go into psychotherapy and change . . . Attacking me during the coronavirus and Black Lives Matter is absolutely f - - king crazy, concentrating on me,” Stern added. “You want to concentrate on me and bully me, and expose me, with all the TV shows I’ve done? They’re all out there. There’s nothing new here. We all know. I was the craziest motherf - - ker on radio.”

Now that Stern has responded, we will have to see if Trump Jr. decides to fire back.