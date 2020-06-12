Jas Waters, a popular hip-hop journalist and screenwriter who wrote 18 episodes of the hit TV series This Is Us, passed away at the age of 39. Initially, few details were made available, but now an official cause of death has been confirmed.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office, Waters’ cause of death was confirmed to be suicide by hanging.

A representative for Waters, who was also known as Jas Fly, confirmed the news to FOX News.

“The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing,” a statement from a Twitter account for writers of This Is Us read. “In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly.”

The coroner’s report said that Waters passed away “within the past week.”

Following confirmation of her death, representatives for Waters shared a heartfelt statement about her passing.

“It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us at RMG mourn the life of our client and friend, Jas Waters,” Rain Management wrote in a statement after Waters’ death was confirmed. “Jas was a talented and gifted writer. She was an amazing person and a sweet soul who will be forever missed. Her voice is something that we greatly need at this time, and although she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for countless years to come. Rest in peace, Jas.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a suicide prevention network of 161 crisis centers that provides a 24/7, toll-free hotline available to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress and can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.